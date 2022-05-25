Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses Davos summit for a second time

In a notable second address to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his country would not give up any of its land in order to end Russia's war.

Speaking by video link on Wednesday at a so-called “Ukrainian breakfast" event, Zelenskyy said he didn't believe Vladimir Putin fully understood what was going on in Ukraine.

In response to a question from CNN's Fareed Zakaria about whether it was possible to negotiate an end to the conflict, he said: “Ukraine is not going to concede our territory. We are fighting in our country, on our land."

He added that Ukraine's was not a war not against a particular person or entity but “for our land, for our freedom, for our independence, and for our future."

As a first step to diplomatic negotiations, Zelenskyy said Moscow would need to show a desire to engage in talks. The Kremlin, he said, should also "demonstrate at least something like steps, withdrawing their troops and equipment to the position before February 24".