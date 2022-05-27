A total of 1,369 people dressed as vampires gather in the grounds of Whitby Abbey in England's North Yorkshire, to set a new world record for the largest gathering of people dressed as the ghoulish character, breaking the previous record of 1,039 set in 2011. The event was organised by English Heritage, a charity that maintains historic buildings and commemorates famous residents, to mark 125 years since Bram Stoker's Dracula, inspired by the seaside town, was published in 1897.