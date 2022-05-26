"The Art of Banksy: Without Limits" exhibition has opened on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Santiago, Chile.
The exhibition pays tribute to Banksy, the anonymous urban artist famous for his graffiti and street murals addressing animal rights, migration, politics or the coronavirus, among other issues. After Santiago, the exhibition will be held in Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo, Bogota and Mexico City.
“The Art of Banksy” shows more than 150 of the artist’s works such as his original works, prints on different kinds of materials, photos, sculptures, murals, installations, mapping shows and many more.
The show promises a genuinely impressive experience and is a “must see” to celebrate Banksy’s art and carry it out into the wider world.
