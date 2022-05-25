French daredevil tightrope walker Nathan Paulin claim a new world record after completing a 2,200-metre-long (nearly 1.4-mile) trip to Mont Saint-Michel on a wire suspended between a crane and the famous abbey on the tidal island. It took him two hours to inch his way, barefoot, along the two-centimetre-wide slackline.
No Comment
