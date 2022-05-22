Latest Live Coverage

Priest holds mass in basement of Ukraine church amid sounds of Russian shelling

In the midst of the noise of Russian shelling in the neighbouring city of Severodonetsk, on the east Ukrainian front, believers of Orthodox Church in Lysychansk attend a mass at the basement of a damaged church.

