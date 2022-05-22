Bangladesh floods recede but millions still marooned

North-east Bangladesh's worst floods in nearly 20 years have begun to recede, but rescue workers are still struggling to help millions marooned by extreme weather across the region that has killed around 60 people.
Floods are a regular menace to millions of people in low-lying Bangladesh and neighbouring northeast India, but many experts say that climate change is increasing their frequency, ferocity and unpredictability.
More No Comment
Turtles freed in Tunisia with tracking monitor
Priest holds mass in basement of Ukraine church amid sounds of Russian shelling
50 couples get married in mass wedding ceremony in Brazil
No comment videos of the week
Residents inspect damage after huge fire in Manila
Ukrainian woman, 3 children survive house bombing
"Russian Hulk" sets world record by pulling three helicopters
37 years after massacre, families receive remains
An honorary Palme d'Or for Tom Cruise at the Cannes Film Festival
Feminist groups protest against femicides in Mexico
Ukrainian soldiers blow up bridge in Luhansk region
An American activist has been carrying his rubbish for a month.
Mass arrests in Armenia during anti-government protests
Middle school student in Afghanistan makes model vehicles from waste
Jewish pilgrimage begins at the Ghriba synagogue in Tunisia