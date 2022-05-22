Latest Live Coverage

Bangladesh floods recede but millions still marooned

North-east Bangladesh's worst floods in nearly 20 years have begun to recede, but rescue workers are still struggling to help millions marooned by extreme weather across the region that has killed around 60 people. 

Floods are a regular menace to millions of people in low-lying Bangladesh and neighbouring northeast India, but many experts say that climate change is increasing their frequency, ferocity and unpredictability.

