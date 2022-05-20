"Russian Hulk" sets world record by pulling three helicopters

The world record holder in towing multi-ton equipment, Sergey Agadzhanyan, nicknamed the "Russian Hulk", set a new world record on May 19, by towing three helicopters at the same time without the use of special devices such as ladders.

During towing of helicopters, the Russian Hulk inflated a medical heating pad (hot water bottle) to burst.

The total weight of the helicopters in combination, consisting of two Ansat helicopters and one Mi-8 helicopter, was 15.6 tons, which Agadzhanyan moved by 4.3 metres in 24.63 seconds.

The helicopters were lined up parallel to each other facing the athlete - the legendary Mi-8 helicopter weighing nine tons in the middle, with two Ansat helicopters on sides loaded up to 3.3 tons each.

The athlete had to make three attempts, struggling to pull the helicopters along the slippery road because of rain.

The record was registered by the president of the Federation of Power Extreme of Russia, Vasily Grishchenko.

The event took place at the flight test complex of the Kazan Helicopter Plant, part of the Russian helicopters holding company of the state corporation Rostec.