Dutch police have arrested three members of a gang who blew up a number of cash machines in Germany to steal nearly €1 million.

The suspects were arrested on Tuesday in the cities of Haarlem and Vianen, according to the European police agency Europol.

The group are accused of using stolen vehicles and explosives to attack ATMs during the night to steal money.

Authorities say the gang netted €958,000 in at least eight attacks on machines between October and November last year.

In September, Dutch and German police announced that they had dismantled a gang that also produced video tutorials on how to blow up ATMs, which they then sold to other criminals.

One of the gang members was killed and another seriously injured during an operation in Utrecht.

The investigation eventually led to the arrest of nine people, accused of stealing around €2.15 million from at least 15 cash machines in Germany.