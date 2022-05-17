On Thursday, May 12, the 5th International Folklore Festival, also called 'Kharibulbul', kicked off in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan.
Organised by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, it is being attended by musicians and dance groups from different countries, as well as folk groups from different regions of Azerbaijan.
The event is held in May during the flowering of 'kharibulbul' (Ophrys caucasica), also known as the "official flower" of the Karabakh region according to local media.
