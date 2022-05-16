Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

euronews_icons_loading
Iraq

A new sandstorm hit Iraq on Monday, forcing the closure of airports, schools, universities and government offices across the country, officials said.

Authorities in seven of Iraq's 18 provinces, including Baghdad, ordered the closure of government offices.

Health services remained open across the country, however, as authorities warned that those most at risk were the elderly and people with chronic respiratory diseases and heart conditions.

More No Comment