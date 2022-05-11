Latest Live Coverage

Slovenia

Slovenia's largest party says it has agreed to form coalition government

By AFP  with Euronews
Robert Golob, the leader of the Freedom Movement party, speaks to reporters in Ljubljana.
Robert Golob, the leader of the Freedom Movement party, speaks to reporters in Ljubljana.   -   Copyright  AP Photo

The most popular party in Slovenia's parliamentary elections says it has agreed to form a coalition government.

The liberal Freedom Movement (GS) party of political novice Robert Golob secured 34.5% in April's vote, ahead of the Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) of populist Prime Minister Janez Jansa.

Golob told reporters on Wednesday that he had agreed to form a coalition with two other parties to create a cabinet of "experienced personalities and enthusiastic experts".

The 55-year-old had been the head of a major electricity company in Slovenia before his election campaign.

Golob had promised voters that he would restore "normality" and democracy in the European Union member state.

He has secured a comfortable majority of 53 seats in the 90-seat Slovenian parliament, after winning support from the Social Democrats and the left-wing party Levica.

Slovenian President Borut Pahor will formally launch consultations to form a government before Golob will be appointed prime minister in early June.