Live: Ukraine’s natural gas pipeline operator to suspend part of Russian gas supply to EuropeComments
Ukraine's gas transmission operator says it will shut off almost a third of Russian gas that passes through the country onward to Europe, citing 'force majeure'. This could push up natural gas prices in Europe.
On Tuesday, Ukrainian forces made strategic gains, pushing Russian forces back in some parts of the country. Meanwhile, the US House of Representatives has voted overwhelmingly to send a new $40 billion aid package to Ukraine.
See how the day's events unfolded in our blog below.
Ukraine to shut off a third of Russian gas transitting to Europe, citing 'force majeure'
Russia could dominate north-western Black Sea if it takes contested Snake Island, says Britain's Ministry of Defence.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cited some good news Tuesday from the front, where he said the Ukrainian military was gradually pushing the Russian troops away from Kharkiv.
Ukrainian foreign minister tells Politico that war would look very different if they'd received military aid sooner. “This is where all of us lost time and allowed Putin to gain what he shouldn’t have,” he said.
The US House of Representatives has overwhelming backed a new, $40 billion Ukraine aid package.
Ukrainian counter-offensives are making strategic gains, says US thinktank.
The EU appears no closer to a Russian oil embargo
Unlike other rounds of sanctions against Moscow approved swiftly by member states, the EU appeared no closer to agreeing on a Russian oil embargo nearly a week after it was proposed by the Commission.
When Ursula von der Leyen first unveiled the proposals last Wednesday, sources from the both Commission and several EU member states were "optimistic" that the sixth – and most complicated package of Russian sanctions focusing on a permanent embargo on Russian oil – would pass within a reasonable timeframe.
Yet within hours of the final draft landing with ambassadors of each member state, cracks appeared in the much-vaunted cohesion and unity of purpose.
Read Euronews' analysis of where we currently stand below.
Ukraine band reaches Eurovision final
In more upbeat news, Ukrainian folk-rap band The Kalush Orchestra qualified for this year's Eurovision final on Saturday.
The band, which was given special permission by the Kyiv government to perform at the competition, stole the show on Tuesday night, receiving a standing ovation mid-way and long applause afterwards as the group's singer Oleh Psiuk thanked the audience for supporting Ukraine.
Read more below:
Russia could dominate north-western Black Sea if it takes contested island
According to the latest Defence Intelligence update from the British Ministry of Defence, fighting continues on Snake Island, with Russia repeatedly trying to reinforce its exposed garrison there.
“Ukraine has successfully struck Russian air defences and resupply vessels with Bayraktar drones,” it said. “Russia’s resupply vessels have minimum protection in the western Black Sea, following the Russian Navy’s retreat to Crimea after the loss of the Moskva.”
Russia’s current efforts to augment its forces on the island offers Ukraine more opportunities to engage Russian troops. However, if Russia consolidates its position with strategic air defence and coastal defence cruise missiles “it could dominate the north-western Black Sea,” the British ministry said.
Ukrainian FM says war would look very different if they'd received military aid sooner
In a sitdown interview with Politico in Kyiv, Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said that if the United States and other Western allies had only trusted Kyiv more — and provided the weapons Kyiv requested in the months prior to Russia’s late February invasion — thousands of lives may have been saved.
“Our partners were reluctant,” Kuleba said, claiming that he was repeatedly told by his Western counterparts before Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale assault on his country that it would take weeks, if not months, to train the Ukrainians on many of the more advanced weapons they asked for, such as air-defence systems.
“But if we had been heard from the very beginning on all the weapons that we need to receive, if we didn’t have to spend hours and days explaining to partners in Europe and in the United States why we need specifically this weapon and not another one, we would have received all these weapons by now,” Kuleba said. “We would have trained all the people and the situation on the ground would have been much different, would have been much better.”
“This is where all of us lost time and allowed Putin to gain what he shouldn’t have,” he added.
Read the full interview here.
Ukrainian forces retake villages in Kharkiv, says Zelenskyy
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cited some good news Tuesday from the front, where he said the Ukrainian military was gradually pushing the Russian troops away from Kharkiv.
The Ukrainian General Staff said its forces drove the Russians out of four villages to the northeast of Kharkiv as it tries to push them back toward the Russian border.
Meanwhile Tuesday, Ukrainian officials say Russian missiles pummeled the vital port of Odesa, apparently as part of efforts to disrupt supply lines and weapons shipments critical to Kyiv’s defense.
With the war now in its 11th week and Kyiv bogging down Russian forces in many places and even staging a counteroffensive in others, Ukraine’s foreign minister appeared to voice confidence that the country could expand its aims beyond merely pushing Russia back to areas it or its allies held on the day of 24 February invasion.
(AP)
Ukrainian counter-offensive making strategic gains, says US thinktank
The Ukrainian counteroffensive north of Kharkiv City has continued to successfully push Russian forces towards the Russia-Ukraine border, according to the latest assessment by the Washington DC-based Institute for the Study of War.
Ukrainian forces liberated several towns north of Kharkiv City on Tuesday, and continued pushing north of the recently liberated Staryi Saltiv to capture several towns northeast of Kharkiv: a Russian source claimed that Ukrainian troops advanced to within 10 kilometres of the Russian border, though ISW cannot independently confirm these specific claims, it wrote.
It added that the Ukrainian counteroffensive will likely continue to divert Russian troops and resources from deployment to other axes where fighting has been similarly stalled out.
“The counteroffensive will impede the ability of Russian artillery to target the northeastern suburbs of Kharkiv City, will potentially enable Ukrainian forces to threaten Russian rear areas with their own shelling and further attacks, and — if Ukrainian forces are able to further advance the counteroffensive or Russian forces collapse along the Kharkiv axis and withdraw further — unhinge Russian offensive operations around Izyum,” it said.
Ukraine shuts off a third of Russian gas transitting to Europe, citing 'force majeure'
Ukraine’s gas transmission operator says it will shut off almost a third of Russian gas that passes through the country onward to Europe over Moscow’s war on the country.
The Ukrainian GTS made the announcement Tuesday in a statement posted to its website. It said that the war made it impossible to reach areas of its system to ensure its safety, particularly in Russian-held areas of the Luhansk region.
The company said it would halt some 32.6 million cubic meters of gas per day with the decision. It described the situation as “force majeure,” a legal term used for so-called “acts of God” that prevent contracts from being carried out.
It said the shutoff would begin at 7am Wednesday and that it would offer Russia the chance to try to reroute gas through another crossing held by the Ukrainian government.
The operator said: “The company repeatedly informed Gazprom about gas transit threats due to the actions of the Russian-controlled occupation forces and stressed stopping interference in the operation of the facilities, but these appeals were ignored.”
Sergei Kupriyanov, a spokesman for Russia’s state-controlled natural gas giant Gazprom, said Ukraine’s request to route shipments through another hub would be “technologically impossible” and that the company sees no grounds for the decision.
(AP)
US house overwhelming backs new $40 billion Ukraine aid package
The US House emphatically approved a fresh $40 billion Ukraine aid package Tuesday as lawmakers beefed up President Joe Biden’s initial request, signaling a magnified, bipartisan commitment to thwart Russian President Vladimir Putin’s bloody three-month-old invasion.
The measure sailed to passage by a lopsided 368-57 margin, providing $7 billion more than Biden’s request from April and dividing the increase evenly between defense and humanitarian programs.
The bill would give Ukraine military and economic assistance, help regional allies, replenish weapons the Pentagon has shipped overseas and provide $5 billion to address global food shortages caused by the war’s crippling of Ukraine’s normally robust production of many crops.
The new legislation would bring American support for the effort to nearly $54 billion, including the $13.6 billion in support Congress enacted in March. That’s about $6 billion more than the US spent on all its foreign and military aid in 2019, according to a January report by the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service, which studies issues for lawmakers.
Senate approval now seems certain, and members of both parties have echoed the need for quick action. “As Putin desperately accelerates his campaign of horror and brutality in Ukraine, time is of the essence,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
(AP)