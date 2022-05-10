Russia pounded away at Ukraine’s vital southern port of Odesa, Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday, as they announced they found the bodies of 44 civilians in the rubble of a building in the northeast that was destroyed weeks ago.
The port came under repeated missile attack, including from some hypersonic missiles, after Russia marked its biggest patriotic holiday without giving new information about the war.
Earlier, the Ukrainian military said Russian forces fired seven missiles from the air at Odesa, hitting a shopping centre and a warehouse.
More No Comment
Pakistan bridge swept away in flash flooding
Police and protesters clash in Philippines capital after presidential elections
Barcelona: Mapping Show on the facade of Gaudi's Casa Batlló
Egypt's ancient 'zar' ritual puts exorcism on stage
Putin takes part in Immortal Regiment march
Russian envoy to Poland splattered with red liquid on Victory
Ready, Steady, Mow! British lawnmower racing season gets underway
Russia marks WWII victory shadowed by Ukraine
President Putin lays wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier
Pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian demonstrations in Cologne
Mexican tiger fight ritual draws blood to bring rain
Bono of U2 gives a show in the metro of Kyiv
'Japan Touch Haru & Geek Touch' is back in Lyon
A Ukrainian army video reportedly shows a strike on Snake Island.
Ukraine: Grigory Skovoroda museum in ruins after bombing