Wide shot bridge starting to collapse in the Hunza vally due to flash flooding.

Flash floods swept away one of the main bridges in northern Pakistan, setting off alarms about increased glacial lake outburst floods due to the rise in temperatures in the country. 

The incident occurred Saturday in Hussainabad district, where a main bridge on the Karakoram highways collapsed due to flash flooding from a melting glacier.

