Children and families in Syria are struggling as the prices of basic commodities rise, with more than 6.5 million children in need in the country, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has said.

"It has been the worst for Syria's children, even though it's been more than a decade since the crisis began. We have recorded at UNICEF the highest number of children in need inside Syria," said Juliette Touma, UNICEF Middle East & North Africa's regional chief of advocacy and communications.

She added that many prices have doubled or even tripled in part due to the war in Ukraine.

"We haven't seen these increases in the crisis since the peak of the war in 2013. So families are really struggling to bring food to the table," Touma said.

At a conference on Syria and the region on Tuesday, UNICEF has been asking for urgent funds to help Syrian children.

"The needs are quite, quite dire, not just for the children, but also for UNICEF from a financial perspective."

