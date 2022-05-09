Russia celebrated the 77th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany with a military parade in Moscow on Monday.
According to Russian media 11,000 troops and 131 units of military equipment took part in the procession.
The historic Soviet WW II-era T-34 battle tank was also shown in the parade.
This year's Victory Day not only honors a conflict that ended 77 years ago.
Many Russians will be thinking about the thousands of troops in neighboring Ukraine.
