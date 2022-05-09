One dead and several injured after train derails near Vienna

At least one person has died and several others have been injured after two train carriages derailed and overturned near Vienna.

Authorities said the accident occurred just after 18:00 CET on Monday evening in the district of Mödling, south of the Austrian capital.

A spokesperson for the Red Cross told the APA news agency that three people were seriously injured and nine others only slightly injured.

Rescue workers and four emergency helicopters have been deployed to the scene, near the village of Münchendorf.

Authorities say that 56 passengers and one driver were travelling to Vienna when the train derailed and one carriage crashed into the adjacent fields.

There was no further information about the cause of the derailment.

Raaberbahn said all trains between Ebenfurth and Vienna's main station had been diverted due to an "incident".

"It is with great regret that we look at the train accident on the line between Ebreichsdorf and Vienna Central Station," the Hungarian-Austrian company said on Facebook.

"For reasons that are not yet known, a Ventus double set ran aground in the Münchendorf area. We share special sympathy with all relatives and those affected."

Last year, seventeen people were injured after a regional train carrying schoolchildren derailed into a river in the Austrian Alps.