Russian T-90M and T-14 Armata tanks parade through Red Square during the general rehearsal of the Victory Day military parade.

The Russian army undergoes a dress rehearsal on Red Square in Moscow for a parade commemorating the defeat of Nazi Germany at the hands of the Soviet Union and its allies in World War II.

