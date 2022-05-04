The US Coast Guard (USCG) said on May, 3rd, that it had intercepted a boat carrying 78 migrants from Haiti some 33 miles off the coast of Tortuga.
During the operation, the migrants were transferred from a boat that USCG described as “unsafe” onto a Coast Guard vessel.
