Long queues of cars waiting to refuel at those petrol stations that are open, as many are closed due to shortage of petrol in Ukraine.
The blockade of ports and the bombing of some fuel depots lead to a lack of fuel supply and its rationalisation. This petrol station in Busk and many others serve only 10 litres per car, which is enough to cover about 80 kilometres.
Ukrainians tell us that this severely limits their movement capacity, at a time when many have to leave or return to their cities. Despite this, they are patient and resilient.
