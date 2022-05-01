Riot police in Istanbul detained at least 25 protesters trying to reach Taksim square for May 1st International Labour Day celebrations.
Security forces attempted to block press members from recording footage of the arrests and encircled protesters to rapidly detain them.
Taksim Square holds a special place for labour unions and political groups in Turkey celebrating May 1st, as it was the site of an armed attack that led to the death of 34 labour protesters in 1977 and mass anti-government Gezi Park protests in 2013.
Access to the city centre is usually blocked off by the police, allowing only small wreath-laying ceremonies to commemorate Labour day.
