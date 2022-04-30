Many Russian military units are "likely suffering from weakened morale", the UK said in its latest defence intelligence update, stating that Russia has been forced to "merge and redeploy depleted and disparate units".

The Kremlin is seeking to capture Ukraine's eastern Donbas region but the US has warned that the offensive is going slower than planned.

The mayor of Mariupol meanwhile said trapped civilians are "begging to get saved" from a vast Soviet-era steel complex which is the last holdout of Ukrainian forces in the southern port city.

Read more about the latest updates on the war in Ukraine in the blog below:

