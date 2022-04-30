Ukraine war live updates: Russian forces likely suffering from 'weakened morale', UK saysComments
Many Russian military units are "likely suffering from weakened morale", the UK said in its latest defence intelligence update, stating that Russia has been forced to "merge and redeploy depleted and disparate units".
The Kremlin is seeking to capture Ukraine's eastern Donbas region but the US has warned that the offensive is going slower than planned.
The mayor of Mariupol meanwhile said trapped civilians are "begging to get saved" from a vast Soviet-era steel complex which is the last holdout of Ukrainian forces in the southern port city.
Many Russian forces are "likely suffering from weakened morale," the UK defence ministry said.
The mayor of Mariupol says civilians are "begging to get saved" from a steel mill in the city where they've been trapped for weeks amid ongoing Russian bombardment.
Ukrainian forces are cracking down on people accused of helping Russian troops. In the Kharkiv region alone, nearly 400 have been detained.
The Russian Central Bank said Russia’s economy is expected to contract by up to 10% this year, and the outlook is “extremely uncertain.”
Regional official urges residents in Kharkiv not to leave shelters
The regional governor in Kharkiv Oleh Synyehubov urged residents on Saturday not to leave shelters "unnecessarily" and said they should refrain from visiting cemeteries and mass gatherings despite a reduction in shelling.
The country's second-largest city has been subject to heavy shelling for weeks. Synyehubov said Russian troops had "fired only three artillery shells at Kharkiv" in the past 24 hours.
He claimed that Russian troops were also unsuccessful in their attempts to advance in the eastern areas of the Kharkiv region, near the city of Izyum.
Wives of Mariupol defenders hope that soldiers can be rescued from besieged city
Two Ukrainian women whose husbands are defending a besieged steel plant in the southern city of Mariupol called for their husbands' evacuation in an interview with the Associated Press.
“The lives of soldiers matter too. We can’t only talk about civilians,” said Yuliia Fedusiuk, 29, the wife of Arseniy Fedusiuk, a member of the Azov Regiment in Mariupol.
“We are hoping that we can rescue soldiers too, not only dead, not only injured, but all of them.”
She and Kateryna Prokopenko, whose husband, Denys Prokopenko, is the Azov commander, made their appeal in Rome on Friday for international assistance to evacuate the Azovstal plant, the last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in the strategic and now bombed-out port city.
(AP)
Russian foreign minister claims NATO preventing solution in Ukraine
Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov urged NATO countries to stop supplying weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, accusing Western countries of fueling anti-Russian sentiment in Ukraine.
Lavrov said in an interview with Chinese state media Xinhua that the war was "going to plan" despite Western intelligence assessments that the offensive is moving slower than Russian forces anticipated.
He claimed that a total of 1.02 million people have been "evacuated from Ukraine", in a readout of the interview published by Russia's foreign ministry on Saturday. Ukraine has accused Moscow of forcefully sending Ukrainians out of the country.
Lavrov also said that talks were continuing daily with the Ukrainian side and blamed “the bellicose rhetoric and inflammatory actions of Western supporters of the Kyiv regime” for disrupting the talks.
However, Russian state TV nightly has had guests suggest that Moscow use nuclear weapons in the conflict.
(Euronews with AP)
Russian troops 'suffering from weakened morale', UK says
Russia is facing "considerable challenges" as it continues its offensive in eastern Ukraine, according to the UK defence ministry.
The Kremlin has been "forced to merge and redeploy depleted and disparate units from the failed advances in north-east Ukraine," the ministry said in its latest defence intelligence update.
The UK defence ministry added that many of these troops are "likely suffering from weakened morale."