Top News Stories Today Latest news bulletin | April 30th – Evening Updated: 30/04/2022 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Lantern parade takes place in Seoul to celebrate Buddha's birthday
US, France continue to pledge military support and aid for Ukraine
Massive tornado sweeps over Andover, Kansas
Chaos at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport due to staff shortages and number of passengers
Kharkiv residents taking shelter in the city's metro
'One for all and all for one': solidarity in Ukrainian town after rocket strike
Hundreds evacuated to Kharkiv from nearby village
Eastern Europe teams up to reduce EU's dependence on Russian gas
'Showing the truth matters': The emotional challenge of war photography in Ukraine
Hidden in central London is a high tech greenhouse growing thousands of plants for the city’s parks