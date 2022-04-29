Ukrainians urge EU to stop buying Russian oil, gas

Ukrainian citizens demonstrated in front of the European Council building in Brussels on Friday to call on the European Union to stop buying Russian oil and gas.
A dozen demonstrators with Ukrainian flags and carrying signs lay on the ground at the sound of airstrikes to represent the victims of the war.
Protester Anna Melenchuk, a Ukrainian citizen living in Belgium, called the European Union "hypocritical" for supporting Ukrainian refugees whilst at the same time buying oil and gas from Russia.
Members states' ambassadors met Friday morning at the European Council to discuss a possible cut of Russian oil and gas imports, but several countries are still reluctant.
