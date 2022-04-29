Latest Live Coverage

Israeli police force Palestinians from al-Aqsa compound

Palestinians run as they are removed by Israeli forces from Jerusalem's flashpoint, the al-Aqsa mosque compound, after clashes early on Friday, according to witnesses and the police. 

Violent clashes over the past two weeks have left more than 200 Palestinians injured in and around the compound, raising fears of further escalation between Palestinians and Israelis.

