Ukrainian women train demining in Kosovo

In Kosovo, far from their homeland, Ukrainian women undergo intensive demining courses to help their country remove numerous planted or abandoned explosives, a process that will most likely last for decades after Russia's invasion ends.
Turkey: a city bus burns in the city of Izmir
Sirens blare as Israel honours Holocaust victims
Polluted river foam floats into Colombia town
SpaceX Crew-4 mission arrived at ISS
Macron targeted by tomato throw during first trip since re-election
Dutch royal family arrives in Maastricht to celebrate King`s Day
New Delhi engulfed in smoke after landfill fire
Relief for some, alarm from other as El Salvador rounds up 'gangsters'
SpaceX launches 4 astronauts for NASA
Soviet 'friendship monument' taken down in Kyiv
Vladimir Putin holds talks with Antonio Guterres
Kyiv demolishes historic Ukraine-Russia friendship monument
North Korea displays ICBM missiles in a military parade
Ukraine: New graves dug in Bucha Cemetery near Kyiv
Singaporeans hold vigil for Malaysians facing execution