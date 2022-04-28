Tech and art combine to create vivid displays at new exhibition

Art that wraps around you.

180 Studios is opening a new exhibition dedicated to immersive art.

Sixteen installations blur the lines between physical and virtual artworks, all at the crossroads of art and technology.

Located in a former underground car park, the exhibition is designed like a maze to get lost in, as you wander through the dark rooms.

An installation explores the different forms of columns with rotating mirrors.

In a pitch-black room, lasers scan the floor and walls.

The installation, by United Visual Artists (UVA), is made of four kinetic sculptures projecting single-colour planes of light.

Further down, another installation explores a world populated by digital humans in a desert-like environment.

After scanning a QR code on the wall, visitors are invited to show a webpage to a machine next to each screen to start new videos.

Other highlights include "Vigil," an installation made up of an ice block with the imprint of a hand, hung in front of a round screen displaying videos of landscapes.

Most installations don't necessarily have an artistic message, but rather experiment with technology.

One of the biggest installations is "Vortex," created by Barcelona-based studio Hamill Industries.

It uses light projectors, a purpose-made soundtrack and smoke effects.

The end result is a travelling smoke ring synchronised to the music.

"Future Shock" at 180 Studios runs from 28 April to 28 August 2022.