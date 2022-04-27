Dutch royal family arrives in Maastricht to celebrate King`s Day

The Dutch royal family is in Maastricht, in the southern province of Limburg. The royal family is making its way through the city on a very sunny Wednesday. They arrived by bus at the Sint Servaasbrug.
The king greeted people along the route. He is accompanied by, among others, Queen Máxima, his daughters, Princess Laurentien, Prince Constantijn and Prince Bernhard Jr.
A little later the royals were treated to a performance by DJ’s Lucas and Steve and a dance group. Another dance group dressed in the Ukrainian colours yellow and blue joined the celebrations.
More No Comment
New Delhi engulfed in smoke after landfill fire
Relief for some, alarm from other as El Salvador rounds up 'gangsters'
SpaceX launches 4 astronauts for NASA
Soviet 'friendship monument' taken down in Kyiv
Vladimir Putin holds talks with Antonio Guterres
Kyiv demolishes historic Ukraine-Russia friendship monument
North Korea displays ICBM missiles in a military parade
Ukraine: New graves dug in Bucha Cemetery near Kyiv
Singaporeans hold vigil for Malaysians facing execution
Working on wind turbines and skyscrapers despite fear of heights
Beijing residents queue for tests
Men spray women with perfume on White Monday for good luck and marriage
Rio's carnival samba school defends memory of indigenous tribe
Collectives protest against femicides in Mexico
Cherry blossoms in Stockholm mark the beginning of spring