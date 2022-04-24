Rome celebrates 2775th birthday with historical parade

The annual birthday celebration, called in ancient times "Dies Romana" or "Romaia", included historical re-enactments of ancient Roman rituals, costumed parades, and gladiator fights, staged by the Rome Historical Group in the Circus Maximus.
The events were opened to the public for the first time in two years after Italy eased its COVID-19 restrictions.
The highlight of the celebrations is the Roman historic parade.
Approximately 800 costumed participants, coming from seven European countries and belonging to thirty-three associations, marched through the Rome city center from and to the Circus Maximus, via the Colosseum.
More No Comment
In Kharkiv's metro, families carve out a life away from the bombs
Ukrainians celebrate Orthodox Easter
Ukrainian grandma bakes Easter cake amid rubble
35th International Kite Festival kicks off in Berck, France
Rio's carnival fights against racism
Orthodox Christians celebrate Holy Fire ceremony at the Holy Sepulchre Church
South Africa's deadly floods shine spotlight on housing crisis
Mexico and Argentina celebrate Earth Day with dances and protests
Ukrainian village faces a churchless Easter
Brazil holds first carnival since Covid
No Comment videos of the week
Alcoy celebrates Moors and Christians Festival after two-year break due to pandemic
Ukrainian people prepare for Easter in the shadow of war
NASA’s Perseverance rover captures footage of solar eclipse on Mars
Demonstrators dressed as animals flock to the IMF