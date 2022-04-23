Latest Live Coverage

Rio's carnival fights against racism

Beija-Flor and Salgueiros samba schools parade for the first night of Rio's carnival and unveil themes dealing with racism or Afro-Brazilian culture and history, loaded topics in a country where the current president has faced numerous accusations of racism.

