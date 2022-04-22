Ukrainian people prepare for Easter in the shadow of war

In the settlements bearing the heavy traces of the conflicts in Ukraine, where Russia declared war on February 24, the people are making preparations for the Easter holiday with limited means.

While the Russian-Ukrainian war continues especially in the Donbas region, civilians in the capital Kyiv, where the Ukrainian army regained control, receive food supplies for Easter, the most important religious holiday according to the Christian faith.

In Borodyanka, which has been in ruins due to heavy air attacks since the first days of the war, basic necessities for the family's livelihood are sold at the stalls set up in the streets.