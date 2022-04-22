Ukrainian people prepare for Easter in the shadow of war

In the settlements bearing the heavy traces of the conflicts in Ukraine, where Russia declared war on February 24, the people are making preparations for the Easter holiday with limited means.
While the Russian-Ukrainian war continues especially in the Donbas region, civilians in the capital Kyiv, where the Ukrainian army regained control, receive food supplies for Easter, the most important religious holiday according to the Christian faith.
In Borodyanka, which has been in ruins due to heavy air attacks since the first days of the war, basic necessities for the family's livelihood are sold at the stalls set up in the streets.
More No Comment
NASA’s Perseverance rover captures footage of solar eclipse on Mars
Demonstrators dressed as animals flock to the IMF
Chinese performance artist Kong Ning presents latest Earth Day work in Beijing
Orthodox Christians mark Good Friday with Jerusalem procession
Israeli police fire tear gas inside Al-Aqsa mosque compound amid renewed clashes in Jerusalem
Mariupol evacuees arrive by bus in south-eastern Ukraine
Freddie Mercury statue unveiled on South Korean island
Gun salute for Queen Elizabeth II's 96th birthday
Thousands of plastic bottles litter beach following catastrophic flood
Prime Minister Boris Johnson begins India trip at independence hero Gandhi's ashram
Feminine focus at Venice Biennale
"Pinocchio" PM should pack his bags and go according to Scottish MP
Assange supporters gather in front of court ordering his extradition to US
Dust storm hits the Iraqi capital of Baghdad
Transport company shows solidarity with Ukraine painting a train in yellow and blue