Supporters of left-wing candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon could be kingmakers in the second round of France's presidential election on Sunday.

Mélenchon, from La France Insoumise (France Unbowed) party, came third in the first round of voting, falling just short of Marine Le Pen.

His supporters now face a difficult choice: vote for Macron, a figure disliked on this wing of French politics, or abstain and let Le Pen into power.

“This is a second round that we didn't expect, that we didn't want,” said one man in Seine-Saint-Denis, a department in the Paris region.

“I can't stand either [Marine Le Pen or Emmanuel Macron], but I'm still going to vote,” said another man.

Around half of the voters in Seine-Saint-Denis cast ballots for Mélenchon.

A recent poll suggests that only around a third of Mélenchon's supporters intend to vote for Macron on Sunday (24 April).

Mélenchon, unlike several other defeated candidates, refused to call on his supporters to vote for Macron after he lost the first round.

Though, he did call on his supporters not to vote for Le Pen.

His party now intends to capitalise on its support, with a view to the legislative elections in June.

"[We are] building a majority of ‘Union Populaire’ (Mélenchon's platform), that would include parties that were not with us in the presidential elections and that could join our platform,” Coquerel added.

“It is likely to continue to mobilise the electorate, and why not increase it?"

Polls suggest that turnout for the second round will be around 71%, slightly lower than in 2017.

“The legislative elections are traditionally a validation of the result of the second round of the presidential election,” said Mathieu Gallard, research director at the IPSOS polling institute.

“However, it may have an impact on the mobilisation of the Mélenchon electorate for the second round by pushing them not to choose or to vote blank or void.”