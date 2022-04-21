Cleanup operations were underway after deadly floods hit parts of South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province at the beginning of last week.
The floods claimed at least 440 lives and made thousands homeless.
The flooding also cut power and water supplies to people across the province.
An NGO called Clean Surf Project has taken it upon themselves to start the lengthy cleanup efforts near Durban.
“This is just 500 metres of a 100km affected,” Clean Surf Project told the Eurovision Social Newswire alongside their video from Umbogintwini Beach.
Last Wednesday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa surveyed the region by helicopter, describing the flooding as a “catastrophe of enormous proportions” and linking the disaster to climate change.
“It is telling us that climate change is serious, it is here,” Ramaphosa said during a visit to the eThekwini district.
More No Comment
Prime Minister Boris Johnson begins India trip at independence hero Gandhi's ashram
Feminine focus at Venice Biennale
"Pinocchio" PM should pack his bags and go according to Scottish MP
Assange supporters gather in front of court ordering his extradition to US
Dust storm hits the Iraqi capital of Baghdad
Transport company shows solidarity with Ukraine painting a train in yellow and blue
Muslim-owned shops demolished in New Delhi
Clashes erupt between Israeli forces and Palestinians in West Bank
Pop Air, an "inflatable experience" at the Grande Halle de La Villette in Paris
Egyptians celebrate Ramadan with free Iftar table
Turkey: flamingos bring colours to the Lake Eber
Colombians feel 'happy and proud' ahead of painter Fernando Botero's 90th birthday
Large alligator crawls through Florida community
Turkish charity holds iftar for Syrian orphans in war-torn Idlib
Bucha: Families find closure by burying their loved ones