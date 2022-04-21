Tributes were being held on Thursday to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 96th birthday.
The queen is marking her birthday privately, retreating to the Sandringham estate in eastern England that has offered the monarch and her late husband, Prince Philip, a refuge from the affairs of state.
Elizabeth is expected to spend the day at the estate’s Wood Farm cottage, a personal sanctuary where she also spent her first Christmas since Philip’s death in April 2021.
This birthday comes during the queen’s platinum jubilee year, marking her 70 years on the throne.
While Thursday will be low-key, public celebrations will take place June 2-5, when four days of jubilee festivities have been scheduled to coincide with the monarch’s official birthday.
More No Comment
Freddie Mercury statue unveiled on South Korean island
Thousands of plastic bottles litter beach following catastrophic flood
Prime Minister Boris Johnson begins India trip at independence hero Gandhi's ashram
Feminine focus at Venice Biennale
"Pinocchio" PM should pack his bags and go according to Scottish MP
Assange supporters gather in front of court ordering his extradition to US
Dust storm hits the Iraqi capital of Baghdad
Transport company shows solidarity with Ukraine painting a train in yellow and blue
Muslim-owned shops demolished in New Delhi
Clashes erupt between Israeli forces and Palestinians in West Bank
Pop Air, an "inflatable experience" at the Grande Halle de La Villette in Paris
Egyptians celebrate Ramadan with free Iftar table
Turkey: flamingos bring colours to the Lake Eber
Colombians feel 'happy and proud' ahead of painter Fernando Botero's 90th birthday
Large alligator crawls through Florida community