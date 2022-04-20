Iraq is hit by its third dust storm in two weeks, temporarily grounding flights at airports serving Baghdad and Najaf and signalling the increasing frequency of the weather phenomenon.
Iraq is hit by its third dust storm in two weeks, temporarily grounding flights at airports serving Baghdad and Najaf and signalling the increasing frequency of the weather phenomenon.
More No Comment
Feminine focus at Venice Biennale
"Pinocchio" PM should pack his bags and go according to Scottish MP
Assange supporters gather in front of court ordering his extradition to US
Transport company shows solidarity with Ukraine painting a train in yellow and blue
Muslim-owned shops demolished in New Delhi
Clashes erupt between Israeli forces and Palestinians in West Bank
Pop Air, an "inflatable experience" at the Grande Halle de La Villette in Paris
Egyptians celebrate Ramadan with free Iftar table
Turkey: flamingos bring colours to the Lake Eber
Colombians feel 'happy and proud' ahead of painter Fernando Botero's 90th birthday
Large alligator crawls through Florida community
Turkish charity holds iftar for Syrian orphans in war-torn Idlib
Bucha: Families find closure by burying their loved ones
War in Ukraine sparks return of traditional Judas burning in Mexico
Horse-dragon from China captivates crowd in Toulouse