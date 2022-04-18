A group of undersea "egg-splorers" gathered Easter eggs doled out by a scuba-diving 'Easter bunny" in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary off Islamorada.
The Underwater Easter Egg Hunt is staged each year by Spencer Slate, operator of Captain Slate's Dive Adventures in the Upper Keys, for participating divers and snorkelers.
It raised funds to help a Keys charity that supports children in need.
