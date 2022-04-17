Latest Live Coverage

An Ukrainian serviceman walks past destroyed Russian tank near Gusarovka village, in Kharkiv oblast, eastern Ukraine.

"There are a lot of trophies left": Ukrainian soldiers show destroyed Russian tanks, vehicles and other weapons near the village of Gusarivka, in Kharkiv Obast in eastern Ukraine, where fighting is still raging.

