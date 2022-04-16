Latest Live Coverage

People drag a man, portraying Judas, with chains during the procession of 'Los Encadenados' (The Chained) on Good Friday

Nicaraguans dressed in colourful costumes, drag chained men who represent Judas, through the streets of the town Masatepe, during a procession of 'Los Encadenados' (The Chained) on Good Friday.

