Ukrainian graffiti artists thumb their nose at war in Odessa

Painted on a wall in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa, a blue cat grins triumphantly as it tramples on a pile of smouldering Russian planes. In a carefree show of defiance, a Ukrainian graffiti art collective has sprayed dozens more such felines on the walls of the Black Sea port since the start of the war.

