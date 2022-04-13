English
Ukraine war live updates: At least 720 civilians killed in Kyiv suburbs, authorities say
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | April 13th – Midday
Updated: 13/04/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
no comment
Crabs embark on perilous migration to Bay of Pigs
no comment
French President Macron avoids accusing Putin of genocide
Green News
Turning Turkey’s coal mines into solar farms would power 7 million homes
world news
Amid war in Ukraine, work resumes on Poland-Norway gas pipeline
Europe News
Watch: France is choosing its next president. Here's why you should care
no comment
Macron stresses 'the difference between living in France and living in Hungary'
Experiences
Accessible tourism: Scuba diving opens for disabled travellers in Thailand
Europe News
Ukraine deserves EU membership because 'we are fighting for Europe', says Zelenskyy advisor
Europe News
Ukrainians struggling to exchange national currency in EU countries
Cult
Flower power: botanical art takes root at Saatchi Gallery
