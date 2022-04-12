English
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | April 12th – Evening
Updated: 12/04/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Europe News
Ukrainians struggling to exchange national currency in EU countries
Cult
Flower power: botanical art takes root at Saatchi Gallery
no comment
Women bear weight of Easter rite in changing Spain
Ukraine
'I don't want to live': Woman says Russian troops raped her in Kherson
USA
At least 10 shot after gunman opens fire at New York City subway station
United Kingdom
UK PM Boris Johnson fined over Downing Street lockdown parties
no comment
Ukrainian demolition team detonates landmines in Kharkiv
no comment
Syrians queue to receive free Iftar meals in Damascus
no comment
North Korean youth dance to celebrate 10th anniversary of Kim Jong Un in power
Experiences
Dinner in the sky: Waiters wear harnesses to serve you food at this new 'floating restaurant'
