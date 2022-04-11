The war in Ukraine is now in its seventh week, and taking on a new dimension with growing evidence of human rights atrocities by Russian troops as they retreated from the Kyiv region and other parts of the north.

Despite Moscow's blanket denials, horrific discoveries of civilian murders, torture and other barbaric acts continue coming to light.

As Vladimir Putin's forces concentrate their offensive on eastern Ukraine, Kyiv forces are digging in, while NATO and the EU promise more weapons to Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Western nations keep tightening sanctions against Moscow.

Follow Monday's events as they unfold in our blog below, or watch TV coverage in the video player above.