Ukraine war live: 'Next days crucial' Zelenskyy says, as defenders prepare for new Russian assault
The war in Ukraine is now in its seventh week, and taking on a new dimension with growing evidence of human rights atrocities by Russian troops as they retreated from the Kyiv region and other parts of the north.
Despite Moscow's blanket denials, horrific discoveries of civilian murders, torture and other barbaric acts continue coming to light.
As Vladimir Putin's forces concentrate their offensive on eastern Ukraine, Kyiv forces are digging in, while NATO and the EU promise more weapons to Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Western nations keep tightening sanctions against Moscow.
Follow Monday's events as they unfold in our blog below, or watch TV coverage in the video player above.
Monday's key points:
- Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer will visit Moscow on Monday for talks with Vladimir Putin, the first EU leader to visit since the start of the war.
- In a new interview, President Zelenskyy says Ukrainians still want peace, despite the atrocities of war they have witnessed.
- Russia has appointed a new Ukraine war commander, General Alexander Dvornikov, a veteran of the Russian campaign in Syria.
- Britain's Ministry of Defence says Russia needs to boost troop numbers with extra recruitment, due to mounting losses in the war.
- President Zelenskyy says Russia is targeting all of Europe with its aggression, and that stopping the invasion of Ukraine is essential for the security of all democracies.
Russia can still count on 'vast majority' of its combat power, Pentagon says
The Pentagon said Russia has a clear advantage in armoured forces for its next phase in its war on Ukraine.
Press secretary John Kirby said Friday that the Russians spread themselves too thin to take the capital, but now they’re more focused on a smaller region and still have the vast majority of their combat power.
A major effort by Ukrainian defences and more Western assistance will be needed to push them back.