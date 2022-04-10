Ukraine war live: Zelenskyy says he still wants peace, despite atrocities of warComments
The war in Ukraine is now well into its sixth week, and taking on a new dimension with growing evidence of human rights atrocities by Russian troops as they retreated from the Kyiv region and other parts of the north.
Despite Moscow's blanket denials, horrific discoveries of civilian murders and other barbaric acts are coming to light.
As Vladimir Putin's forces concentrate their offensive on eastern Ukraine, NATO and the EU have promised Kyiv more weapons, and Western nations are tightening sanctions against Moscow.
Sunday's key points:
Sunday's key points:
- In a new interview, President Zelenskyy says Ukrainians still want peace, despite the atrocities of war they have witnessed.
- Britain's Ministry of Defence says Russia needs to boost troop numbers with extra recruitment, due to mounting losses in Ukraine war.
- President Zelenskyy says Russia is targeting all of Europe with its aggression, and that stopping the invasion of Ukraine is essential for the security of all democracies.
- Shelling by Russian forces of Ukraine’s key port of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov has collapsed several humanitarian corridors which only opened on Saturday.
- An international fundraising effort called "Stand Up for Ukraine" lead by the EU and Canada has raised €10.1 billion.
Ukraine 'ready for battle in the east'
Ukraine has said it is ready to fight a "big battle" in the east of its territory, a priority target for Moscow, where the evacuation of civilians continues in fear of an imminent offensive.
"Ukraine is ready for the big battles. Ukraine must win them, including in the Donbass", a region in the east of the country, said Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaïlo Podoliak, quoted by Ukraine's Interfax news agency.
"And when that happens, Ukraine will have a stronger position in the negotiations, which will allow it to dictate certain conditions," he added.
After withdrawing its troops from the Kiev region and northern Ukraine, Russia has made its priority the total conquest of Donbass, part of which has been controlled since 2014 by pro-Russian separatists.
(AFP)
Ukraine says more than 6,800 civilian buildings destroyed by Russia
Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that more than 6,800 civilian buildings have been destroyed by Russia in the war, since the Kremlin launched its invasion on 24 February.
"Russian soldier = war criminal" the ministry posted on its Twitter channel.
Images from across the east and south of Ukraine show scenes of shocking devastation of infrastructure and buildings, including in many residential areas.
Britain's MoD says "mounting losses" have forced Russia to change its recruitment strategy
The British Ministry of Defence says that that Russia is changing its recruitment tactics "in response to mounting losses" in Ukraine.
The MoD says that Russia is adding personnel who have been discharged as far back as 2012, and also trying to recruit fighters from the unrecognised Transnistria region of Moldova.
Renewed calls for oil and gas embargo against Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has used his latest late night video message to renew calls for a complete oil and gas embargo against Russia.
In the video, Zelenskyy calling oil and gas sales to the EU the sources of Russia’s “self-confidence and impunity" in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Zelenskyy also thanked the leaders of Britain and Austria for their visits to Kyiv on Saturday and pledges of further support. And he thanked European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canada's PM Justin Trudeau for a global fundraising event that raised more than 10 billion euros for Ukrainians who have had to flee their homes.
Zelenskyy said democratic countries were united in working to stop the war.
“Because Russian aggression was not intended to be limited to Ukraine alone, to the destruction only of our freedom and our life,” he said. “The entire European project is a target for Russia.”
(AP)