EU countries have decided to ban all imports of Russian coal, marking the first time the bloc has agreed to directly target energy products in retaliation for the war in Ukraine.

Coal imports, which amounted to €5.16 billion in 2021, represent a small fraction of the almost €99 billion the bloc spent last year on fossil fuels. All eyes turn now to oil and gas, two products for which the EU pays a much loftier bill and that are more expensive to replace.

The debate is heating up, with some voices calling the energy embargo a "moral duty", while others warn of an inevitable recession if the 27 take such a step.

Should the EU ban all Russian fossil fuels? Euronews asks MEPs.

