On Thursday, people gathered in front of the Athens Parliament to support Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was addressing Greek lawmakers via video link.
The group was composed of Greeks, Ukrainian refugees and other members of the diaspora.
In his speech, Zelenskyy called for the West to send more weapons to Ukraine.
He highlighted the destruction of the southern port city of Mariupol, home to a large Greek-Ukrainian community, and urged Greece to help prevent the same fate from befalling Odesa, another Ukrainian port city with close ties to Greece.
