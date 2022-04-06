Chernigiv, located just 50 kilometres (32 miles) from the Ukrainian border with Belarus, was quickly surrounded in the early days of the Russian invasion.
Although Russian forces never took the city, it was pounded by artillery and airstrikes for more than a month before the Russian army withdrew in recent days after Moscow announced it would regroup to focus on an offensive in eastern Ukraine.
Signs of the siege they have waged to take this foothold to the capital Kyiv are everywhere.
Apartment buildings have been blown up.
The football stadium was blown to smithereens.
The children's hospital was also targeted by Russian strikes and children, including cancer patients, were transported south.
