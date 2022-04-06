Ukrainian Governor of Mykolaiv Oblast Vitaliy Kim released security footage on Tuesday showing the moment an ambulance parked outside a hospital was damaged by a strike.
Hospitals were among civilian buildings damaged by shelling in the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv on Monday, April 4, according to Ukrainian officials.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Prosecutor General’s Office said 12 people were killed and 41 were injured, including four children, as a result of Russian attacks on the city on Monday. Residential buildings, vehicles, and hospitals were struck by artillery, the prosecutor said.
