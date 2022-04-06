Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

euronews_icons_loading
Hospitals were among civilian buildings damaged by shelling in the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv on Monday, April 4, according to Ukrainian officials.

Ukrainian Governor of Mykolaiv Oblast Vitaliy Kim released security footage on Tuesday showing the moment an ambulance parked outside a hospital was damaged by a strike.

Hospitals were among civilian buildings damaged by shelling in the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv on Monday, April 4, according to Ukrainian officials.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Prosecutor General’s Office said 12 people were killed and 41 were injured, including four children, as a result of Russian attacks on the city on Monday. Residential buildings, vehicles, and hospitals were struck by artillery, the prosecutor said.

More No Comment