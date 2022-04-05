Ai-Da was built in 2019, and now has an improved robotic arm that allows it to use a normal colour palette and brush.
Its eyes take a picture of the subject to be used as a reference for painting.
Thanks to artificial intelligence (AI), the robot makes its own decisions, so that two portraits of the same person can be different.
It takes her between 45 minutes and 1 hour and 15 minutes to complete a portrait and about 5 hours for larger paintings.
A team of about 30 people worked on this project to bring the humanoid to life.
More No Comment
Swedish selfie 'museum' gets super liked
Sri Lanka: Protesters joined by priests and nuns
Mural of Putin and Chávez shows Venezuelans' support for the Russian president
Kenya: Long queues at petrol stations due to fuel restrictions
Muslims attend the lighting of giant lanterns in Jerusalem
Couple gets married amid destruction in Kharkiv
Russian fighter jets perform combat mission over Ukraine
"Candles" preserve Saint-Emilion vines as cold spell hits France
Broadway actors sing for Ukraine in New York City's Times Square
Clashes with police as thousands march for murdered nationalist
The Ukrainian town of Bucha is revealed after the Russian retreat
Muslims in Karachi break the fast on the first day of Ramadan
Ukraine: Dozens of bodies lie in a mass grave in Bucha
Russian missiles strike fuel depots in Odesa
Russian state television shows life of troops in Mariupol