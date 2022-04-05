Ai-Da was built in 2019, and now has an improved robotic arm that allows it to use a normal colour palette and brush.

Its eyes take a picture of the subject to be used as a reference for painting.

Thanks to artificial intelligence (AI), the robot makes its own decisions, so that two portraits of the same person can be different.

It takes her between 45 minutes and 1 hour and 15 minutes to complete a portrait and about 5 hours for larger paintings.

A team of about 30 people worked on this project to bring the humanoid to life.