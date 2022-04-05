Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

This content is not available in your region
Hungary

Several dead after train hits car in southern Hungary, say police

Access to the comments Comments
By Euronews
Several dead after train hits car in southern Hungary
Several dead after train hits car in southern Hungary   -   Copyright  Credit: Hungarian police

Several people have died after a train ploughed into a car on railway tracks in southern Hungary.

It happened at Mindszent, 140 kilometres south-east of the capital Budapest, just before 7:00 on Tuesday.

Police said a car drove onto the rails and was hit by a train travelling between Szentes to Hódmezővásárhely.

"The train derailed from the force of the collision," police said in a statement. "Several were injured in the accident and several died at the scene."

Credit: Hungarian police
A smashed van lies near railway tracksCredit: Hungarian police