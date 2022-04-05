Several dead after train hits car in southern Hungary, say police

Several people have died after a train ploughed into a car on railway tracks in southern Hungary.

It happened at Mindszent, 140 kilometres south-east of the capital Budapest, just before 7:00 on Tuesday.

Police said a car drove onto the rails and was hit by a train travelling between Szentes to Hódmezővásárhely.

"The train derailed from the force of the collision," police said in a statement. "Several were injured in the accident and several died at the scene."