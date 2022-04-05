A portrait of the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, wearing a yellow Gillet and a black eye, this is one of the latest realisations of the street artist, Jaëraymie
A fan of collage and stencil, Jaëraymie intervenes in the public space to surprise passers-by, make them react to a news item, transmit an emotion or simply make them smile. This caricature of Emmanuel Macron inaugurates a series of portraits of politicians entitled Distorsions, which he then posts on his Instagram account.
Each work in the series is accompanied by a fictional story-telling. But also real polemical quotes from the protagonist. By taking them out of their original context, Jaëraymie wishes, in his own way, to give a voice to the invisible. "If you put yourself in the shoes of the people you are talking about, maybe we wouldn't have such harsh words.
A year and a half of work and preparation were necessary for the development of this project.
More No Comment
UK: A humanoid robot paints portraits
Swedish selfie 'museum' gets super liked
Sri Lanka: Protesters joined by priests and nuns
Mural of Putin and Chávez shows Venezuelans' support for the Russian president
Kenya: Long queues at petrol stations due to fuel restrictions
Muslims attend the lighting of giant lanterns in Jerusalem
Couple gets married amid destruction in Kharkiv
Russian fighter jets perform combat mission over Ukraine
"Candles" preserve Saint-Emilion vines as cold spell hits France
Broadway actors sing for Ukraine in New York City's Times Square
Clashes with police as thousands march for murdered nationalist
The Ukrainian town of Bucha is revealed after the Russian retreat
Muslims in Karachi break the fast on the first day of Ramadan
Ukraine: Dozens of bodies lie in a mass grave in Bucha
Russian missiles strike fuel depots in Odesa